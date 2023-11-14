A huge Tim Burton exhibition is coming to the Design Museum in 2024

Grab your pin-stripe trousers and dishevelled green wig. Fans of Tim Burton’s halloween-tastic films will be over the moon to hear that next year they’ll be able to step into the gothic fantasy world of the director at the Design Museum.

All things ghoulish, spooky and weird from the mind of Burton will be on display at the Kensington museum. From ‘Corpse Bride’ to ‘Edward Scissorhands’, and ‘Beetlejuice’ to ‘Wednesday’, over the past four decades Burton has become known as a master of the comically grotesque and a champion of endearing misfits. The enormous exhibition, ‘The World of Tim Burton’ is currently embarking on a decade-long world tour, before finishing its final run in London from October 2024 to April 2025. It’s already stopped off in Taipei, São Paulo, Tokyo, Mexico City and many more locations.

Visitors will be taken on a journey inside Burton’s aesthetic universe. As well as his cinematic work, you’ll be able to explore his wider artistic creations from paintings, to photographs and illustrations, to writing. Curated by Jenny He in collaboration with Tim Burton and adapted by Maria McLintock for the Design Museum, the collection draws from Burton’s personal archive.

The World of Tim Burton, October 25 2024 - April 21 2025, The Design Museum.

