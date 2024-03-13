London
Yard Sale pizza in London
Photograph: Justin De Souza

A brand-new Yard Sale pizzeria is opening in north London next month

The beloved pizza chain’s 12th London site will open in Tufnell Park

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
North London lovers of top-notch pizza, here’s some exciting news. Yard Sale, one of the capital’s best pizza parlour chains and the champ of Time Out’s legendary Clash of the Slices showdown, is opening a new shop in Tufnell Park.

Currently, if you’re on the western side of north London, you’re in something of a Yard Sale blind spot. Sure, some of you might be far enough east to be in the catchment area of the Finsbury Park branch, but much of Tufnell Park, Kentish Town and Archway are just that tad too far out of Yard Sale’s current range.

The Tufnell Park Yard Sale will provide delivery to all three of those above locations, plus parts of Camden, Hampstead, Highgate, Gospel Oak, Belsize Park and Dartmouth Park. 

The new shop will serve up Yard Sale’s usual menu of 12-inch and 18-inch pizzas, as well as offer 50 percent off pizzas from April 15-17 and April 22-24. It’ll also be offering one street in the radius of the shop the chance to win free pizza.

To receive a discount code and enter the street competition, you’ll need to sign up here.

All this comes as Yard Sale marks its tenth anniversary, having been founded in 2014. From its Clapton home, the chain has gone on to open up parlours in the likes of Walthamstow, Crystal Palace, Balham, East Dulwich and Hackney Road.

Yard Sale Tufnell Park, 6 Dartmouth Park Hill, NW15 1HL

