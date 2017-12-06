A chicken and karaoke restaurant is opening in Covent Garden

When you’ve had a few, a couple of primal urges kick in: eat chicken and sing. Which is why the whole of alcohol-drinking London will be thrilled to know that Jidori, the excellent Haggerston chicken-on-a-stick (yakitori, but you knew that) restaurant, is opening a new branch with a karaoke room in the basement.

It’s launching in February next year in a four-storey period building in Covent Garden and apparently the ceilings will be low and the vibe will be sweaty. These sound like exactly the right conditions for belting out a Shania Twain number or five.

In Japan, yakitori tends to be served in izakayas (think Irish pub meets Spanish tapas bar) – because the Japanese understand that drunken urge for chicken.

Co-owner Natalie Lee-Joe explains the karaoke connection: ‘I’ve been travelling to Japan for years and some of the best memories I’ve made are with friends on a night out singing karaoke at the top of my lungs.’

Jidori Covent Garden will open in February 2018.

