Who doesn’t love a croissant? The flaky and buttery star of the pastry scene is a go-to breakfast staple, and offers an easy way to show how deeply sophisticated you are. It is also exceptionally delicious.

Criss Cross knows all of this only too well, and so is opening London’s first dedicated croissant café on the former site of HipChips on Old Compton Street. Its chef Roberto Guzzi also does patisserie at Novikov in Mayfair, and its creative director is Boris Kofman of Mnky Hse, Dover Street’s Latin American bar and restaurant.

This means that these aren’t just any old croissants. At Criss Cross you’ll be able to feast on strawberry gel and vanilla cream ’ssants, as well as a yuzu curd with black sesame praline variety and one flavoured with pecan frangipane and vanilla cream. There are savoury options too: whisky and soy-cured salmon with cashew cream and seaweed, as well as four cheese and black truffle. A hastily grabbed pastry at the Euston station branch of Upper Crust this is not. You’re in bougie croissant territory now.

Photograph: Jodi Hinds

On its opening day, Criss Cross will be giving away 100 free croissants, but seeing as said opening day hasn’t yet been announced (it’ll probably be mid-September, so not long off), you’ll have to keep an eye on the café’s Instagram for news of when this will be.

49 Old Compton St, W1D 6HL

