Virgin Red’s somewhat unsettling illusion will be 15 feet up in the air

Do not be alarmed. This floating ice-cream truck is, apparently, totally safe. Mainly because it’s a visual illusion rather than actually really hanging around in the air suspended by nothing but helium balloons. Phew.

But that’s not the important bit. The important bit is that it’s giving away free (free!) ice cream on July 14. The truck comes courtesy of Virgin’s rewards club, Virgin Red, and will be offering a variety of red toppings – sprinkles, chilli flakes, ketchup… y’know, the usual – for you to slather your ice cream with after you climb the 15-foot ladder to reach the hovering van. Sorry, we forgot to mention the ladder, didn’t we?

We also forgot to mention the fact that the floating ice-cream van will also be blasting out Nena’s 1983 banger ‘99 Luftballons’ non-stop throughout the day, for obvious reasons. There’s a lot going on here.

As well as ice cream at height, there’ll be other prizes on offer, with Virgin Red also dishing out 99 freebies in the shape of 10,000 to one million Virgin Points, which winners will be able to spend on such nice things as flights to NYC, wine deliveries and tickets to shows in London.

The floating truck will be at Observation Point, 56 Upper Ground, SE1 9PP on Wed Jul 14 from 11am-5pm.

