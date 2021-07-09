Greenall’s Gin is serving up 1,000 free drinks later this month. Bottoms up!

Oh sweet, sweet summer, the season of much sun and many G&Ts. And surely there is nothing nicer than sipping one such beverage on the sunny South Bank... Surely?

Well, it turns out there is – and that’s sipping a G&T on the sunny South Bank that you didn’t have to pay for. Thanks to Greenall’s Gin, 1,000 of you lucky folk can enjoy this primo experience on Thursday July 22 from noon to 4pm (mark those Google Cals now, thirsty Londoners), neatly timed to coincide with when the weather gets roasting again.

If the words ‘free G&Ts’ weren’t enough to get you there, then how about the fact that they’ll be served out of a giant ice cube* (*not made of actual ice) and at the optimum G&T temperature of 5C. Refreshing and Instagrammable? That’s a 2021 heatwave-based activity if ever there was one.

This ‘ice cube’, though, is not actually icy, it’s more of a massive mirrored block, which as we all know, is far better for a flattering mirror selfie than some stupid frozen water, which would no doubt make an awful puddly mess.

Find the free gin at Queen’s Stone on the South Bank’s Riverside Walkway, right next to Oxo Tower Wharf. Then go back to the office nicely tipsy and fall asleep at your desk. The dream.

