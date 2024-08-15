A free exhibition of Damien Hirst’s newest paintings has opened in London

An exhibition of brand new paintings by British art’s naughtiest boy, Damien Hirst, has just gone on show at Phillips auction house in Mayfair. The display features works from his ‘Civilisation Paintings’ series, which depict urban environments covered in flowers; there are buildings and bridges and structures, and all around them are plants in full bloom.

There are 32 paintings in the show – plus a handful of new works from his ‘Robot Paintings’ series, all created by machines – and the whole thing is curated by Hirst’s son, Connor. Organisers Heni say ‘“The Civilisation Paintings” explore the necessity of hope despite the complexities and challenges of contemporary civilisation, something that Damien Hirst achieves in part through his use of vibrant, optimistic colour.’

So just like Banksy’s new animal paintings all around London, Hirst’s new work isn’t meant to be anything serious, it’s just light relief, a bit of colour and joy and distraction in a world of terrifying and shocking news. Does art usually not seek to confront the injustices and pain of everyday existence? Can art not offer paths of resistance and hope and solace? Sure, but sometimes, art is just some colourful images of flowers that mean absolutely nothing.

Damien Hirst, 'The Civilisation Paintings' is at Phillips until Sep 2. Free. More details here.

