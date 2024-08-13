London’s latest new Banksy has just been unveiled, and it’s a very naughty gorilla

Graffiti megastar and perennial public art nuisance Banksy has just unveiled his ninth new London artwork in just nine days. This one is a gorilla stencilled at London Zoo, seemingly pulling up a shutter and allowing all the animals to escape. Birds and a seal have made their way out, and a litany of other little creatures are peering out, waiting for their chance to grab freedom.

The rebellious great ape is the latest zoological artwork in a whole herd of animal themed artworks popping up around the city, including a rhino in Charlton, a cat in Cricklewood, a fish tank in the City, an ibex in Kew, some elephants in Chelsea, a handful of monkeys in Shoreditch, a wolf in Peckham and some pelicans in Walthamstow.

The whole thing is intended as a bit of light relief from the heavy darkness of the news these days, a bit of criminal distraction from all the sadness in the world.

View this post on Instagram

This latest work shows animals being freed, but the question is, will we ever be free of Banksy’s incessant zoological shenanigans, or are we doomed to be imprisoned in a world of daily new stencilled animals? There seems to be no end in sight.

The world’s most famous street artist has left his mark all over the UK. Here’s a map of where you can find all of his surviving pieces in London and another guide to seeing his art across the country.

