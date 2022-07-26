You’ll be able to hang out with everyone’s favourite duffel-coat-wearing bear in London this week, as lifesized models of Paddington and friends are taking over a park near Paddington station. The sculptures are made entirely out of plastic bricks and it’s the first time they’ll be on public display in London.

Paddington won’t be the only polite, anthropomorphised bear to see, as he’ll be joined by other friendly faces, like Aunt Lucy, Uncle Pastuzo and more. Michael Bond’s Peruvian pals are taking residency in Norfolk Square Gardens from Saturday July 23 to Sunday July 31.

It comes at an exciting time in the Paddington universe, just days after the title of the third installment of the film series was revealed to be ‘Paddington in Peru’.

The exhibition is a partnership between Bricklive and PaddingtonNow Business Improvement District (BID).

Chris Peers, manager of the BID, said: ‘The BID organises incredible events in Paddington to support the business community and drive footfall to the area. The Paddington Bear exhibition built by Bricklive is sure to enliven the area over peak tourist and school holidays season and we hope to see the area in full swing this summer after a difficult couple of years.’

The ‘colourful curated collection’ of Paddington characters, all made out of bricks, is free to visit. There’ll also be funfair rides, balloon artists, face painting and more. Just don’t scoff too many marmalade sandwiches before taking a whizz around on the twister.

The Paddington models are on display in Norfolk Square Gardens Jul 23-31.

