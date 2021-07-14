101 things to do in London with kids

Get set for family fun with our round-up of exciting events, activities and other things to do for children in London

Whether you’re looking to entertain a restless toddler, a curious five-year-old, a noisy ten-year-old or a bored teenager, you’re living in the right city. There are endless things to do with kids in London. Many of the city's museums and galleries have special drop-in sessions where children can get creative or try hands-on activities and there’s a wealth of outdoor options, from high-concept adventure playgrounds to gorgeous open parks.

Even better, many of the greatest places for families are free to visit, stretching your budget further for those must-do attractions that aren’t. Read on to find the best things to entertain or amaze your family.

Please note that at time of update many attractions were still limited by the pandemic. We ahve included disclaimers, though there is the assumption that these measures will be phased out over time.