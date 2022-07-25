A special sleepover with Dippy the Dinosaur is coming to the Natural History Museum

The original celebrity Londoner, Dippy the Diplodocus finally came home to the Natural History Museum in 2022 after years spent touring the UK, taking his prodigious Jurassic bulk to every corner of the British Isles.

He is, however, only here as a temporary guest: his spot in the main hall was ceded to Hope the Blue Whale when he went off on his jaunt, and it’s not been returned: instead, he’s only back as a pop-up exhibit until he heads off to another, TBA museum as a long-term loan in 2023.

That’s kind of sad, but to ease the pain of parting, a special Dippy Dino Snore has just been announced for October. For those unfamiliar, a Dino Snore is a kids’ overnight stay in the Natural History Museum, complete with activities, talks, a film and breakfast, for kids aged seven to 17 plus at least one accompanying parent. They are extremely popular and the normal ones are sold out well into next year, but the special October Dippy edition has only just been announced and there are still tickets available (though there probably won’t be for long).

It’s, uh, pretty much the same as a normal Dino Snore, and for logistical reasons, you’ll be physically sleeping underneath Hope. But there will be a special focus on the beloved diplodocus in the activities section of the evening – it’s the ultimate way to say bye-bye to London’s and history’s most iconic sauropod.

The Dippy Dino Snore is at the Natural History Museum on Saturday October 22. Tickets cost £87 and include breakfast.

100 best things to do in London with kids.

Best children’s theatre in London.