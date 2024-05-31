A free Yayoi Kusama exhibition is coming to London this year

Before you ask, yes there will be an Infinity Mirror Room

Polka dot pumpkins, starry infinity mirrors and kaleidoscopic sculptures. Even if you don’t know the name Yayoi Kusama, you’ll certainly have seen her work all over social media.

The 93-year-old Japanese artist has had Instagram in a chokehold over the last few years. Her last UK exhibition, ‘Infinity Mirror Rooms’ at the Tate Modern, sold out months in advance and was extended multiple times due to overwhelming demand. After three years the exhibition finally closed back in April.



If you missed out that time, not to worry. You might get a chance to snap some sparkly selfies at Kusuma’s newly announced exhibition at the Victoria Miro gallery later this year.

Running from September 25 to November 2 2024, it’ll be the artist's fourteenth solo show at the north London gallery. Expect a brand new Infinity Mirror Room plus a new series of bright wacky paintings titled ‘Everyday I Pray For Love’.

In a press release, the gallery said: ‘Created in a more intimate format, these paintings continue the artist’s singular explorations of line and form. Often minutely detailed, with characteristically bold accents of colour, they evoke both microscopic and macroscopic universes. The exhibition also features new sculptures, which will be on view in the gallery and on the canalside terrace.’

Tickets for Yayoi Kusama at Victoria Miro are free and will be released on Monday, September 2. Be sure to save the date — tickets tend to sell out swiftly.

