Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right A giant inflatable aubergine is popping up at Camden Market this month
News / Eating

A giant inflatable aubergine is popping up at Camden Market this month

By Samantha Willis Posted: Friday September 6 2019, 11:07am

A giant inflatable aubergine is popping up at Camden Market this month

Why? you ask. Well, why the hell not?

Firstly, this is an excellent opportunity to grab a selfie captioned appropriately with an eggplant emoji, rather than inappropriately.

Secondly, we can confirm that #TheBigAubergine will be in place to celebrate the launch of Camden Market's new foodie destination, North Yard. If you're not a fan of the solanum melongena veggie, you may want to stop reading at this point. 

To coincide with the arrival of this giant vegetable, theyre giving away 400 aubergines at various giveaway points on-site. You can either smugly make your way home to cook up a mean ratatouille, or you can exchange it for an aubergine-related dish from one of the surrounding restaurants.

Your options will include the Mindful Moussaka Burger and Aubergine Fries from Rudys Dirty Vegan Diner, Pamban's Brinjal Moju Pizza (a traditional Sri Lankan twist featuring aubergine pickle and pomegranate) and The Cheese Bar's Aubergine Melt – to name but a few!

This is by far the most bizarre launch party for a food market that we've heard of, and we've been to a few (but we try not to Baingan about it).

You'll find #TheBigAubergine and the smaller free ones at North Yard in Camden Market on September 19.

Sick of hearing about purple fruit? Eat literally anything else from our list of London's best restaurants.

 

 

 

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Samantha W 77 Posts

Samantha Willis is a Social Media Editor for London and EMEA. She has been with Time Out since 2018.

She has been working in Social Media for 10 years, across various sectors including fashion, events and industry awards, and writes about anything London-related and/or internet-worthy. Her favourite colour is brown, she once got run over my a tractor at Kew Gardens and her phone is always on 2% battery.

Reach her at samantha.willis@timeout.com or connect with her on Instagram @samanthawillis

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest