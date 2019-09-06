A giant inflatable aubergine is popping up at Camden Market this month

Why? you ask. Well, why the hell not?

Firstly, this is an excellent opportunity to grab a selfie captioned appropriately with an eggplant emoji, rather than inappropriately.

Secondly, we can confirm that #TheBigAubergine will be in place to celebrate the launch of Camden Market's new foodie destination, North Yard. If you're not a fan of the solanum melongena veggie, you may want to stop reading at this point.

To coincide with the arrival of this giant vegetable, they’re giving away 400 aubergines at various giveaway points on-site. You can either smugly make your way home to cook up a mean ratatouille, or you can exchange it for an aubergine-related dish from one of the surrounding restaurants.

Your options will include the Mindful Moussaka Burger and Aubergine Fries from Rudy’s Dirty Vegan Diner, Pamban's Brinjal Moju Pizza (a traditional Sri Lankan twist featuring aubergine pickle and pomegranate) and The Cheese Bar's Aubergine Melt – to name but a few!

This is by far the most bizarre launch party for a food market that we've heard of, and we've been to a few (but we try not to Baingan about it).

You'll find #TheBigAubergine and the smaller free ones at North Yard in Camden Market on September 19.

