Phyllida Barlow, act, 2021. Installation view at Highgate Cemetery, London. A Studio Voltaire commission. Image courtesy of the artist, Studio Voltaire and Hauser & Wirth. Photo- Benedict Johnson
A giant sculpture has just been unveiled in Highgate Cemetery

It's by Phyllida Barlow, and it's dead good

By
Eddy Frankel
As if Highgate Cemetery wasn’t beautiful enough already, now it’s home to a monumental, five metre high sculpture by the brilliant Phyllida Barlow. She’s previously represented Great Britain at the Venice Biennale, and only recently had a major solo show at the Royal Academy, where she filled the galleries with her signature constructions of fabric, concrete, found materials and paint.

The new work is standing tall in the courtyard of the West Cemetery, made up of poles bundled together in fabric and presented against a wall of concrete screed. It's an imposing, daunting and haunting-looking work art. It deals with classic Barlow ideas of tension and entropy, but more than anything it's a beautiful, colourful counterpoint to the austere, grey melancholy of the rest of the space.

‘Act’ by Phyllida Barlow is open to the public from today. More information here.

Want art that's not in a cemetery? Here are the top ten art exhibitions in London right now. 

Want art that's not in a cemetery, and also free? Here are the best free shows in London right now. 

