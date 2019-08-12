A ‘gin portal’ is opening up inside a Shoreditch launderette

Forget packing your bag for a mini break – this August will be all about the gini break. That’s because a ‘gin portal’ is popping up inside a laundrette in Shoreditch. And no, we’re not high on detergent: Hendrick’s Gin is planning to transport punters to a parallel universe hidden behind the door of a humdrum-looking space they’re calling Lesley’s Launderette, with the promise of free G&Ts on the other side.

For four days from Thursday, you can get whirled away to a gin-soaked world that we’ve been guaranteed will be a million times more glitzy than washing your smalls. The botanical brand’s previous pop-up was a flower-filled gin lounge secreted away in a phonebox, and later this month, there’s talk of glimpsing a whole new juniper-tinged time zone through a Bermondsey cash machine (sounds better than just the bottom of your overdraft).

Book a free time slot in advance to lock in your boozy quest – it’ll be like ‘Stargate’, but with gin.

Lesley’s Launderette is at 31 New Inn Yard, EC2A 3EY from Thu Aug 15 until Sun Aug 18. Book a free time slot here. Each guest will receive two free G&Ts.

