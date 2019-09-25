A Gordon’s gin booze cruise is about to make your London commute a lot merrier

Chances are you got caught in the biblical downpour on your commute yesterday morning. If not, which umbrella brand do you use? Can we have the number of your chauffeur? For the rest of us, it was pretty grim. And knowing British weather, things aren’t going to change anytime soon.

Luckily, next Thursday and Friday (October 3 and 4) Thames Cruises is fighting rain by showering Londoners in gin, when they launch The Gordon Line. Or, in layperson’s terms, a gin booze cruise, specially designed for commuters.

Travellers will be taken from Canary Wharf to Vauxhall, and you can expect a complimentary Gordon’s gin on board as well as a range of snacks. Entertainment will come in the shape of a saxophonist and a live recording of the ‘Nobody Panic’ podcast. The level of alcohol consumption may impact which side of the ship you sway…

So, despite the nights drawing in and the fact that we’re all soaking wet, grumpy and at the end of our paycheques, at least there’s a merrier commute coming our way.

Gin gin to that.

