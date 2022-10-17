Great news, boozehounds: London Cocktail Week is back, and it's filling this city with keenly-priced opportunities to sample high-end bevvies. It's on until October 23, which gives you plenty of time to get in on the act

So grab yourself a £15 London Cocktail Week wristband and use it at 300 bars across the capital – from Tāyer+Elementary to the Blue Bar at The Berkeley, Artesian at The Langham, Lyaness and Three Sheets – to score yourself some seriously special drinks for just £7 a pop – a fraction of their usual price. Or visit the quaintly named Little Cocktail Villages, which are clusters of special pop-up bars: head to Belgravia, Borough Yards, Covent Garden, or Devonshire Square this week only to get in on the act.

There’s also some highly decent special events happening throughout this annual celebration of shakers and spirits. Here’s our pick of the best.

Sample two of the most delicious golden nectars known to man – whiskey and honey – at this tasting by highland distillery Aberfeldy. You'll be taken through the complex flavours in three different honey and whiskey pairings, and will learn what makes them perfect partners.

Oct 18 at Christina's, EC2A 3PT.

Well, this sounds like fun. Head down to haute dive bar Satan's Whiskers tomorrow and you'll get a free Dos Mas taco with any Patron cocktail you order. Bring on the margaritas!

Oct 18 at Satan's Whiskers, E2 9RA.

More details and booking on the London Cocktail Week website.

Fancy a rum-centric night at one of the best bars on this planet? This one's for you. World's 50 Best Bars recently ranked Tayer and Elementary at #2, and now its team are collaborating with new Cuban rum Eminente to create a line-up of five drinks for you to sample.

Oct 20 at Tayer and Elementary, EC1V 9BW.

Get freshly-shucked oysters free with each ice-cold martini you order at this luxe evening. The oysters come from Billingsgate Market, and the martinis are made with locally distilled Fords gin. Should slip down a treat!

Oct 20 at TRIBE Canary Wharf, E14 9GQ.

Get wasted on recycled spirits at this tongue-in-cheek pop-up from Discarded Spirit Co, which makes ingenious tipples out of things like discarded grape skins or banana peels. It's set in a multi-floor factory where you'll sample five cocktails, including one served out a (mercifully clean) rubbish bin. There'll also be a chance to make your own cocktail ingredients out of things you might otherwise chuck away, and a Discarded Disco to finish up.

Oct 20 at Oxo Tower Wharf, SE1 9PH.

