A Harry Styles pop-up has landed in Selfridges

Harry Styles broke hearts all over the world this week when he unveiled his newly shaved head to the online masses. But now he’s come to win back our affections with a very special pop-up at Selfridges. The singer has announced a temporary shop in the department store of his beauty brand Pleasing.

The perfume and clothing brand founded by Harry Styles is taking over the Corner Shop pop-up space in Selfridges from now until December 9. Customers will be able to shop Pleasing’s collection of scents, make-up, nail varnishes and clothing in a theatre-inspired setting.

There will be interactive ‘ticket booths’ where people can sample spritzes of the different perfumes. And people who buy a fragrance will be treated to a free tote bag with one of Pleasing’s chosen scents: Closeness, Rivulets or Bright, Hot. Sounds steamy.

Will Harry be at the pop-up himself? Sorry to disappoint, but no. However, Pleasing is promising entertainment from ‘special performers’. Not really the same thing, but we’ll take what we can get.

