Harry Styles
Photograph: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com

A Harry Styles pop-up has landed in Selfridges

Now you can smell like Harry Styles

India Lawrence
India Lawrence
Harry Styles broke hearts all over the world this week when he unveiled his newly shaved head to the online masses. But now he’s come to win back our affections with a very special pop-up at Selfridges. The singer has announced a temporary shop in the department store of his beauty brand Pleasing. 

The perfume and clothing brand founded by Harry Styles is taking over the Corner Shop pop-up space in Selfridges from now until December 9. Customers will be able to shop Pleasing’s collection of scents, make-up, nail varnishes and clothing in a theatre-inspired setting.

There will be interactive ‘ticket booths’ where people can sample spritzes of the different perfumes. And people who buy a fragrance will be treated to a free tote bag with one of Pleasing’s chosen scents: Closeness, Rivulets or Bright, Hot. Sounds steamy. 

Will Harry be at the pop-up himself? Sorry to disappoint, but no. However, Pleasing is promising entertainment from ‘special performers’. Not really the same thing, but we’ll take what we can get. 

Over in Covent Garden, Marc Jacobs’ first-ever UK pop-up has arrived. And these are all the Christmas markets open in London this festive season. 

Did you see that London’s legendary Batman-themed restaurant just got an ‘iceberg lounge’?

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox. 

