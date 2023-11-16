Marc Jacobs’ first-ever UK pop-up has landed in Covent Garden

The fashion brand has installed eye-catching promos across the West End

Lovers of fashion, pop-ups and big, shiny things, here’s something for your Thursday. Designer Marc Jacobs has plonked a temporary shop in London’s Covent Garden – and it’s certainly eye-catching, to say the least.

Marc Jacobs’ pop-up takes the form of a huge mirrored box and it sits on the Covent Garden Piazza. Envisioned by creative agency Backlash, it’s the brand’s first-ever UK pop-up and apparently serves to launch an all-new ‘Resort Collection’.

Inside, the shop is similarly shimmery and ripe for yer ‘Gram. And that isn’t all: Marc Jacobs has also taken over Covent Garden’s tube platforms and installed a massive tote bag swing at Tottenham Court Road tube.

Here are some pics of the pop-up and installations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Covent Garden (@coventgardenldn)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Backlash (@backlashcreative)

The Marc Jacobs Covent Garden pop-up is open until December 3 and you can find out more here.

