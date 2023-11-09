London
Covent Garden Christmas Market
Photograph: Lorenza Marzocchi / Shutterstock.com

Here’s the full list of London Christmas market open dates for 2023

Whether you’re after handmade decorations or wacky secret Santa gifts, here are all the dates for your diary

Liv Kelly
Liv Kelly
Given that Halloween and Bonfire Night are well out the way and that London is already aglow with thousands of twinkly lights, it’s safe to say that the festive season is in full swing. Next up in the capital’s Crimbo calendar? Well, Christmas markets, of course!

While London’s Christmas markets are, obviously, good for all kinds of shopping – from stocking fillers and secret Santa gifts to niche presents for hard-to-buy-for relatives – they’re good for other stuff, too. From mulled wine and scrummy food stands to full-blown rollercoasters, London’s festive markets can be a lot of fun. 

From lovely seasonal pop-ups to year-round markets that undergo a glistening glow-up, the city is dotted with marvellous Christmas markets. Here’s a roundup of when they all open.

When do Christmas markets in London open this year?

Southbank Centre Winter Market

Open now until December 26. 

Leicester Square

Open now until January 7, 2024. 

Covent Garden

Open now until January 7, 2024. 

Trafalgar Square

November 10 until January 2, 2024. 

Christmas Design Collective at Connaught Village

November 11 until December 19. 

Winter By The River 

November 14 until January 1, 2024. 

Greenwich Christmas Market

November 15. 

Spitalfields Christmas Market

November 15 until December 24. 

Christmas at Leadenhall Market

November 16 until January 6, 2024. 

Kingston Christmas Market

November 16 until December 31. 

Hyde Park Winter Wonderland

November 17 until January 1, 2024. 

Kings Cross Christmas Market

November 23 until December 23. 

Borough Market at Christmas

November 28 until January 9, 2024. 

Christmas Duck Pond Market

December 2 – 3. 

Christmas at Portobello

December 3 – 17. 

DIY Christmas Market

December 9. 

So Last Century Winter Vintage Market

December 9 – 10. 

Christmas Independent Ceramics Market

December 10. 

The Satanic Flea Market: Anti Christmas Fayre

December 10. 

With so many markets to choose from, you can read a bit more about each one in our list of the best Christmas markets in London here

Not caught a big-old Christmassy light switch-on yet? We’ve got all the dates for those, too – just have a look at our roundup here

Christmas in London

London is a fabulous place to be for the festive season, with countless festive events taking place across the city. From the best Christmas shows and carol concerts to watch to all the best Christmas light displays, keep an eye on our Christmas hub for all the capital’s jolliest seasonal festivities. 

ICYMI: First look: the T-rex’s Christmas jumper at the Natural History Museum has been revealed

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

