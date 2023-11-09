Here’s the full list of London Christmas market open dates for 2023

Whether you’re after handmade decorations or wacky secret Santa gifts, here are all the dates for your diary

Given that Halloween and Bonfire Night are well out the way and that London is already aglow with thousands of twinkly lights, it’s safe to say that the festive season is in full swing. Next up in the capital’s Crimbo calendar? Well, Christmas markets, of course!

While London’s Christmas markets are, obviously, good for all kinds of shopping – from stocking fillers and secret Santa gifts to niche presents for hard-to-buy-for relatives – they’re good for other stuff, too. From mulled wine and scrummy food stands to full-blown rollercoasters, London’s festive markets can be a lot of fun.

From lovely seasonal pop-ups to year-round markets that undergo a glistening glow-up, the city is dotted with marvellous Christmas markets. Here’s a roundup of when they all open.

When do Christmas markets in London open this year?

Open now until December 26.

Leicester Square

Open now until January 7, 2024.

Covent Garden

Open now until January 7, 2024.

Trafalgar Square

November 10 until January 2, 2024.

November 11 until December 19.

Winter By The River

November 14 until January 1, 2024.

Greenwich Christmas Market

November 15.

November 15 until December 24.

November 16 until January 6, 2024.

Kingston Christmas Market

November 16 until December 31.

November 17 until January 1, 2024.

Kings Cross Christmas Market

November 23 until December 23.

Borough Market at Christmas

November 28 until January 9, 2024.

December 2 – 3.

December 3 – 17.

December 9.

December 9 – 10.

December 10.

December 10.

Christmas in London

London is a fabulous place to be for the festive season, with countless festive events taking place across the city. From the best Christmas shows and carol concerts to watch to all the best Christmas light displays, keep an eye on our Christmas hub for all the capital’s jolliest seasonal festivities.

