A Heinz Beanz Muzeum just opened in London – and it does what it says on the tin

It’s bean (ahem, sorry, been...) 150 years since the conception of ‘Heinz Baked’ by Henry J Heinz in 1869. Following their successful import from the US to Piccadilly’s Fortnum & Mason, the first factory manufacturing those tiny nuggets of joy opened in Peckham in 1905. And the rest was flatulence-fuelled history.

To celebrate this very special birthday, they’ve opened a giant can (quite literally) of (not-)worms in Covent Garden. The ‘Heinz Beanz Muzeum’ is popping up on Newport Street this weekend with a whole plethora of bean-related immersive experiences to partake in, including but not limited to a dip in a Beanz ball pool and a step back in teatime.

If you’re a die-hard fan, you might even want to indulge in a personalised can or take some snaps for the ’gram. Tag your photos with #heinzbeanzmuzeum and you could end up in the beany hall of fame with a chance to receive a VIP (VIB?) tour of the Muzeum.

All this just goes to show that these cupboard classics may have had a long shelf life, but they’re anything but has-beanz. We’ll raise some toast to that!

Visit the Heinz Beanz Museum at 5 Newport Street from Fri Aug 30 to Sun Sep 1.

