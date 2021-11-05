Dare you get the ink that means a free slice a day for ever, for ever ever, for ever ever?

Want free pizza for life? Of course you bloody do.

Want a tattoo of a slice of pizza somewhere on your body that will be there until the very day that you die? Well, you might be less keen on that to be fair, but if you want endless pizza then this is the deal with the cheesy/tomato-ey devil that you must make.

Sorry, we don’t make the rules.

It is in fact Homeslice who make the rules and their rules say ‘come to Homeslice Shoreditch on Sunday November 7 from noon and get a tattoo which grants you a free slice of pizza every day for the rest of your life’. In exchange for an ink version of their signature slice – which will be done by the very good tattoo artist Courtney Lloyd, as it happens – you’ll be able to score the ultimate in pizza blaggery. It seems like a pretty good deal to us, just don’t tell your mum. She’ll be livid.

It’s first come, first served when it comes to the tattoo, so rock up early if you’re willing to offer up your skin as a margherita-etched canvas.

Homeslice has branches across London, offering whopping 20" pies or pizza by the slice. If you go for the big-boy pie, they’ve got some pretty wild flavour combos, including braised beef with beetroot, goat’s cheese and horseradish as well as air-dried wagyu beef, truffle crème fraîche, cipollini onions and salsa verde. Which is enough to give up your sweet virgin flesh for, right?

Homeslice Shoreditch, 374-378 Old St, EC1V 9LT.

