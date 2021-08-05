As far as trends go, sustainability must be one of the best, and most useful, in years. Decades past had flared trousers, platform boots and garish sports jackets. We have sustainability, which helps saves the earth, one allotment at a time. And that makes it very cool. Very cool indeed.

Hotel chain Hilton is one of the latest to join the horde of London allotment owners. But while the rest of us traipse over to a weed-covered marsh in Tottenham to fight over whose apple tree is whose, it has planted a kitchen garden up on the fourth floor of Hilton London Bankside, one of its flagship branches, bang in the centre of town.

The aim of it is to use homegrown vegetables and herbs to enhance the hotel’s food and drink menus across its restaurant, bar and events. As chefs are able to pick produce as required, the garden should help reduce food waste, and as it’s just a short elevator ride from the kitchen, it should reduce the hotel’s carbon footprint and food miles too. Not to mention that homegrown veg always tastes more delicious.

So, next time you’re in the Bankside Hilton and find any rosemary, mint, thyme, coriander, basil, tomatoes, beetroot, broad beans, peppers or courgettes on your plate (or in your cocktail), you’ll know exactly where it’s come from.

Hilton London Bankside, 2-8 Great Suffolk St, SE1 0UG.

