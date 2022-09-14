A huge mural of the Queen has been painted outside a tube station

After the Queen died on Thursday September 8, people have paid tribute to her in their own ways across the capital. Some mourners have laid flowers and marmalade sandwiches, while others organised a corgi parade, and now two artists in west London have painted a massive mural to commemorate her 70-year reign.

RECOMMENDED: How to see the Queen lying in state.

Hounslow locals and Guinness World Record holders Jignesh and Yash Patel created a huge painting of Her Majesty on the side of a two-storey building on Kingsley Road. Catch the painting for yourself from outside Hounslow East Underground tube station – it's the duo’s second community mural in the area as they did a big one of Vincent Van Goh before.

Jignesh Patel said: ‘This artwork will not only give the tribute to the Queen but also will be a piece of art that will be enjoyed by thousands of people across the UK for many years to come.’

The two muralists hold five Guinness World Records between them, one for making the world’s largest bubble wrap painting. Jignesh, who is a supermarket manager when he’s not creating record-breaking paintings, was recognised by the One Show in 2020 for his efforts to get children in his community involved with the arts during lockdown.

Murals of Her Majesty have popped up all around the country following the news of her death. Artists have memorialised Britain’s longest-reigning monarch on walls in Manchester, Sheffield, Essex and many more places.

The Queen's body will be flown back to London from Edinburgh this afternoon. She'll then lie in state for four days before her funeral on Monday September 19.

In case you're wondering: What will happen to the Queen’s corgis now?

And what about coins, stamps and passports now the Queen has died?