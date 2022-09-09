The coffin of the late monarch will be on public display in the days before her state funeral

Following the death of the Queen on September 8 2022, preparations have been in place for her state funeral, which traditionally takes place around ten days after the death of the monarch. Another tradition is that monarchs lie in state for a period of time so that their subjects can pay their respects. In the case of Queen Elizabeth II, this lying state will take place in the days immediately preceding her funeral.

Members of the public will be able to attend and view the Queen’s body, but it will require some careful planning. Here’s what you need to know.

What does ‘lying in state’ mean?

Traditionally, lying in state is when a well-known public figure or monarch dies and their body is placed on view in a state building so that the populace can pay their respects in person.

Where will the Queen be lying in state in London?

After the Queen’s coffin is transported down from Scotland, where she died, to London, it will progress to Westminster Hall, the oldest part of the Palace of Westminster, and be on view to the public. The coffin will be placed on a raised platform called a ‘catafalque’, draped in the Royal Standard and surmounted by the Imperial State Crown, Orb and Sceptre, usually kept in the Tower of London. It will be guarded by soldiers.

When will the Queen be lying in state in London?

The Queen will lie in state for three or four days before her funeral. The exact dates are yet to be confirmed.

Can I go and see the Queen lying in state?

Yes. The Queen’s coffin will be open to the public to view for 23 hours a day in the three or four days before her funeral.

Will I be able to see the Queen’s body or just her coffin?

It will be her closed coffin containing her body, raised on a platform called a ‘catafalque’ and covered by the flag called the Royal Standard.

Will I be able to book in advance?

No. You will have to queue up, and you should be prepared for it to be very busy. The last time this happened was when the Queen Mother died in 2002, when 200,000 people filed past her coffin lying in state. This time will certainly be far busier.

We will update this page will more details as they are released.

