There’s a corgi parade for the Queen next month

If there’s one thing the Queen will be remembered for, it’s her love of a small furry Welsh dog breed – corgis. After her death on Thursday September 8, fans of Britain’s longest reigning monarch are organising a parade of the dogs to celebrate the late Queen. 

Dog lovers, corgi owners and royal fans are planning to gather on October 9 – a month and a day after her passing – to pay tribute to her Majesty with a procession of pawed pals. The events are expected to take place at Buckingham Palace, Windsor, Sandringham and Balmoral. 

Corgi owner and royalist Agatha Crerer-Gilber will join the parade with her corgi Ruffus. She told Metro: ‘To celebrate the life of Her Majesty we are planning to organise corgi gatherings at Buckingham Palace and other Royal estates – Windsor, Sandringham and Balmoral.

‘Rest in peace – she’s gone to heaven to join all her corgis.’

The last parade of Her Majesty’s favourite dog breed took place for the Platinum Jubilee in June this year. 

The Queen got her first ever corgi, a pup called Dookie, in 1933. Since then she’s been an ardent lover of the dog breed, and was often seen with her furry friends over her 70-year reign. 

During her 96-year lifetime the monarch had over 30 corgis, many of which she bred herself. She’s also known for inventing the dorgi – a cross breed of corgi and daschund, which she made with the help of Princess Margaret’s dachshund, Pipkin.

