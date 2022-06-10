London
5. Soho Photography Quarter featuring the exhibition 'Christian Thompson: Being Human Human Being’ 005 © Luke Hayes, Courtesy of The Photographers’ Gallery, London
A huge new outdoor photography space is now open

The Soho Photography Quarter has landed, people

Written by
Eddy Frankel
With much fanfare, it has just been announced that Soho Photography Quarter is here, but what is it? Well, apparently it's a brand new, permanent outdoor 'cultural space' smack dab in the middle of Soho, aiming to bring world class photography to the public, for free. 

It's all based around the square outside of The Photographers' Gallery, a newly refurbished pedestrianised space just off Oxford Street. The plan is to present a rotating program of photography on huge billboards, changing twice a year. The first one, open now, is by Indigenous Australian contemporary artist Dr. Christian Thompson. 'Being Human Human Being' is the name of his installation, which features photographs celebrating ideas of identity and diversity.  
It's not all just pretty pictures, though. There are plans for live events, artist talks and sound installations too. Have they realised that it drizzles 89% of the time in London? Seems like a very damp oversight, but good luck to 'em. Go see it while it's still warm and dry-ish out, that's our advice. 
Soho Photography Quarter is open now. More details here.
