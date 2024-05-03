A huge photography fair is coming to London this month

Photo London, the major photography fair, is returning to Somerset House this month, and bringing with it dozens of exhibitors, talks and events.



Spread out across Somerset House’s warren of rooms and its vast central courtyard you’ll find booths by 100 galleries from 44 cities, all specialising in photography. A handful of galleries will be doing solo presentations of artists like ultra-influential David Bailey, super atmospheric Michael Kenna and pioneering street photographer Helen Levitt.

Every year, one photographer is picked out and celebrated as ‘Master of Photography’ with their own dedicated exhibition, and this year it’s the turn of florid floral French artist Valérie Belin. That show is part of the fair’s public programme, which also includes a display dedicated to early French calotype photography from the 1860s. Alongside all of that, there’s a talks programme too, with appearances by artists like Joy Gregory and Omar Victor Diop, signings by people like Martin Parr and workshops run by Nikon.

Since it’s a fair, most of the work is for sale, but probably not at prices us mere mortals can even dream of affording. Fortunately, the publishers section will have books for sale from places like Hoxton Mini Press at much more attainable prices.

Photo London is at Somerset House May 16-19. £35. More details here https://photolondon.org/.

