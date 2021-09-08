London
Photo London 2021
A huge photography festival is opening today at Somerset House

Photo London will be on across the weekend

Eddy Frankel
Photo London – the UK’s biggest photography fair – is officially back, swinging open the doors of Somerset House for a celebration of the best galleries and artists in the game once again, just like it’s 2019. Today is the preview day, with the fair running until September 12.

Eighty-eight galleries from around the world have taken up temporary residence in Somerset House, bringing with them their stables of big-name and emerging photographers. You’ll spy classic, iconic shots alongside works by the newest snappers around. Alongside all those galleries, there’s also a section dedicated to Shirin Neshat, a Robert Capa exhibition, an extensive selection of talks and a public programme extending throughout the city.

Tickets start from £19, and visiting the fair is the perfect way to usher in an autumn schedule absolutely jam packed full of art. 

Find more information and tickets here.

