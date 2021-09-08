A huge photography festival is opening today at Somerset House

Photo London will be on across the weekend

Photo London – the UK’s biggest photography fair – is officially back, swinging open the doors of Somerset House for a celebration of the best galleries and artists in the game once again, just like it’s 2019. Today is the preview day, with the fair running until September 12.

Eighty-eight galleries from around the world have taken up temporary residence in Somerset House, bringing with them their stables of big-name and emerging photographers. You’ll spy classic, iconic shots alongside works by the newest snappers around. Alongside all those galleries, there’s also a section dedicated to Shirin Neshat, a Robert Capa exhibition, an extensive selection of talks and a public programme extending throughout the city.

Tickets start from £19, and visiting the fair is the perfect way to usher in an autumn schedule absolutely jam packed full of art.

Find more information and tickets here.

Want more art and photography? Here are the ten best exhibitions in London.

Want more art and photography, but free? Here are the best free shows in London.