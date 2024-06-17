A huge rooftop beach is coming to Croydon

The free community beach will open in south London throughout August

Buckets and spades at the ready, because London is getting a brand new beach this summer. It’s coming to... Croydon. Bet you weren’t expecting that, but a brand new rooftop beach in Croydon is the Big Smoke’s latest sort-of-seaside attraction.

Costa Del Croydon will open on the rooftop of the Centrale and Whitgift Centre’s multi-storey car park throughout August.

Beach bums can expect a giant sandpit, beach hut seats, bungee trampolines, and a water splash zone. Unfortunately, there won’t be anywhere for swimming, so punters will have to cool off with ice-cold cocktails from the Thirst Trap mobile bar instead.

There will also be a whole range of games on offer, including bingo, dance workshops, table tennis, hook-a-duck and mini go karts.

Visitors can fuel themselves on a variety of food options, including street food from the likes of halal Indian joint Indi-go, ice creams, candy floss and doughnuts.

The beach will also hold special community events. Every Tuesday, Croydon Voluntary Action (CVA) will host a community day where local groups can apply to showcase their talents and performances, with applications reviewed by URW’s Social Value team, the Centrale team, and CVA. Eight slots are up for grabs each week.

Costa Del Croydon is a free attraction open from 11.30am to 7.30pm seven days a week from August 1 until August 28. Find all the information, including how to book, online here.

For more things to do in London this August, check out our guide to summer in the city.

ICYMI: A brand new park just opened in east London.

Plus: London could be getting more night tube trains.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.