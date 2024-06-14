This leafy, flower-filled park just opened in east London

London just got a brand-new park. Called Central Park, the leafy, flower-filled space opened in Havering, east London, on May 31. The riverside development consists of two-and-a-half hectares of grassland – ie it’s an ideal picnic location, should we ever get any actual, proper summer weather.

Straddling either side of the River Beam, Central Park makes use of what was previously an abandoned brownfield site. In years gone by the area was home to a Ford manufacturing plant.

Central Park now has foliage and wildflowers, plus a cracking playground for little ones, complete with a river trail, jungle gym and climbing structures. If you’re after a new running route or want to scout out a destination for evening rounders when the sun actually shines (optimistic, I know), Central Park seems a great contender. It’s also a convenient spot if you feel like you’ve ticked off the city’s more popular, clichéd green spaces to spend a summer’s eve (we’re looking at you, Hampstead Heath).

Havering’s Central Park development ties in with the large-scale redevelopment of Beam Park. Another two-and-a-half hectare public space is on the cards in due course, planned for the western area of the site.

