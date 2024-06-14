London
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Green space with white daisies and brown buildings
Photograph: Beam Park LLP

This leafy, flower-filled park just opened in east London

Havering’s brand-new Central Park is the capital’s newest green space

Written by Anna Carter
Advertising

London just got a brand-new park. Called Central Park, the leafy, flower-filled space opened in Havering, east London, on May 31. The riverside development consists of two-and-a-half hectares of grassland – ie it’s an ideal picnic location, should we ever get any actual, proper summer weather. 

Straddling either side of the River Beam, Central Park makes use of what was previously an abandoned brownfield site. In years gone by the area was home to a Ford manufacturing plant. 

Central Park now has foliage and wildflowers, plus a cracking playground for little ones, complete with a river trail, jungle gym and climbing structures. If you’re after a new running route or want to scout out a destination for evening rounders when the sun actually shines (optimistic, I know), Central Park seems a great contender. It’s also a convenient spot if you feel like you’ve ticked off the city’s more popular, clichéd green spaces to spend a summer’s eve (we’re looking at you, Hampstead Heath). 

Havering’s Central Park development ties in with the large-scale redevelopment of Beam Park. Another two-and-a-half hectare public space is on the cards in due course, planned for the western area of the site.

Looking for more green spaces in London? We at Time Out have got you covered. Here are the city’s best major parks, its top local ones and the finest hidden spots, as well as the best places for picnics and BBQs

Did you see that London is getting a new memorial to the victims of transatlantic slavery?

Plus: London’s Heathrow Airport saw a record-breaking number of passengers last year.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

  • Anna Carter Contributing writer

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Summer

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site Map
      © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.