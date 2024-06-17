London could be getting more night tube trains

Sadiq Khan said he wants to increase the frequency of night tube services, with more trains between midnight and 1.30am

Picture the scene. It’s 2am, you’ve just stumbled out of the club and inhaled a kebab. You check maps on your phone, you’re dreaming of bed. But, horror! The only routes home are waiting 20 minutes for the tube or an hour-long trip on the night bus. Defeated, you trudge towards the bus stop.

We’ve all been there, but the days of sweating it out on the night bus might soon be over. Sadiq Khan has said he wants to introduce more night tubes to London.

At the moment, the night tube runs on Friday and Saturday nights on the Central, Jubilee, Northern, Victoria, Piccadilly and some Overground lines. There are currently between three and six trains an hour, though the Mayor said he wants to increase the frequency. If it goes ahead, there will be more trains during the peak hours of midnight and 1.30am.

Right now, it’s not clear when this increased service would actually come into action. Sadiq Khan also said he wanted to bring the night tube to more lines, but only when ‘when circumstances allow’.

