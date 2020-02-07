Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right A huge ‘snow moon’ is rising over London this weekend
News / City Life

A huge ‘snow moon’ is rising over London this weekend

By Ellie Walker-Arnott Posted: Friday February 7 2020, 3:29pm

Super moon over tower bridge
Photograph: imageportal/Shutterstock.com

Have weekend plans that don’t involve gazing into the dark night’s sky? Then you’re doing this weekend all wrong. 

A ‘snow moon’ is set appear over London during the next few days. It’s the second full moon of the year, but the first supermoon of 2020, and the decade. 

What makes it so super? A supermoon is a full moon that occurs when the moon is at the closest point to earth in its orbit. It means the moon will look really bright and really big, especially when it’s rising and setting. (As long as cloud cover doesn’t conceal it – London has a yellow weather warning this weekend thanks to Storm Ciara). 

Why is it called a snow moon? Because, despite the lack of flakes this year, February is typically a month of heavy snowfall.  

The moon’s going to look pretty spectacular from now until Monday, but to catch it looking extra super-duper, head out to take a look on Sunday (February 9). It’ll be at its most impressive around 7.30am, so no lie-in for you. 

Up really early? Here’s how to fill the rest of your Sunday in London

Got a taste for all things celestial? Check out these places where you can stargaze in the city

 

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Ellie Walker-Arnott 319 Posts

Ellie Walker-Arnott is Digital Editor at Time Out London, where she’s worked since 2016. She also edits Time Out London’s Escapes pages.

Ellie writes about amazing places to explore in London. She’s into London’s green spaces, cool fitness studios and really good coffee. Ellie also loves a day trip and the chance to explore the rest of the UK. Ellie was born in London and, after a stint in the countryside, returned to the city nine years ago. She’s been a journalist ever since, specialising in film, TV and travel before moving to Time Out and getting to champion her home city every day. Her first book, ‘Nostalgic London’, will be published in 2020. 

Reach her at ellie.walker-arnott@timeout.com or connect with her on social at Twitter: @Ellie_Wa and Insta: @elliejwa

Latest news

    More news