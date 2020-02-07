A huge ‘snow moon’ is rising over London this weekend

Have weekend plans that don’t involve gazing into the dark night’s sky? Then you’re doing this weekend all wrong.

A ‘snow moon’ is set appear over London during the next few days. It’s the second full moon of the year, but the first supermoon of 2020, and the decade.

What makes it so super? A supermoon is a full moon that occurs when the moon is at the closest point to earth in its orbit. It means the moon will look really bright and really big, especially when it’s rising and setting. (As long as cloud cover doesn’t conceal it – London has a yellow weather warning this weekend thanks to Storm Ciara).

Why is it called a snow moon? Because, despite the lack of flakes this year, February is typically a month of heavy snowfall.

The moon’s going to look pretty spectacular from now until Monday, but to catch it looking extra super-duper, head out to take a look on Sunday (February 9). It’ll be at its most impressive around 7.30am, so no lie-in for you.

