Kenny Scharf - CLOSET#42 BESTEST EVER HONOR FRASER, 2022 (Photo Credit - Charles White of JW Pictures)
A huge street-art exhibition is coming to Saatchi Gallery next year

‘Beyond the Streets London’ will feature work by more than 150 street artists

Written by
Eddy Frankel
Is it still street art if it’s not on the street, and instead is in a huge contemporary art gallery in Kensington? Well, we’re all about to find out, as Saatchi Gallery has just announced ‘Beyond the Streets London’, an ambitious, 150-artist survey of graffiti and guerilla art tactics opening in February next year. 

This isn’t the first ‘Beyond The Streets’ exhibition, but it is the first in London. Previous iterations have taken place in Los Angeles and New York, all under the direction of curator and graffiti historian Robert Gastman, but this one will have a special focus on the rôle that London has played in the evolution and history of street art. 

The show will feature original art, rare ephemera, photography, archival fashion and immersive site-speciﬁc installations. Gastman says ‘The story of graﬃti and street art can’t be told without highlighting the signiﬁcant rôle London, and the UK in general, [has] played in revolutionising these cultures and continuing to spread the word of their existence.’ 

‘Beyond the Streets London’ is at Saatchi Gallery Feb 17-May 9 2023. Tickets available here

Can’t wait? Here are the top ten exhibitions in London you can see right now.

Can’t wait, won’t pay? Here are the best (and worst) free art exhibitions in London right now.

