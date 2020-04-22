A hungry flock of sheep has taken over an empty McDonald’s

Pining for a Big Mac? Ewe better believe it! And so is this lot, by the looks of things. A flock of sheep has descended on a branch of McDonald’s in Ebbw Vale, South Wales, as captured by local Andrew Thomas on Saturday.

Thomas posted the picture of this plucky group on social media with the caption: ‘Even the sheep in Ebbw Vale are having McDonald’s withdrawals.’

McDonald’s shut down branches nationwide on March 23, leaving many fast-food fans bereft. But at least the quiet drive-through has made a peaceful new home for these local residents.







Ebbw Vale isn’t the only place in Wales to see nature spring into life during lockdown. A herd of goats took over seaside town Llandudno just weeks ago, terrorising bushes and making international headlines in the process.





the goats rampaging around lockdown Llandudno are a true inspiration pic.twitter.com/bfDz8yL3sx — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) March 31, 2020





And closer to home, in east London, a load of deer moved into the city after things got a lot more quiet in Romford.





While the goats in Llandudno are getting all the publicity, how about a shout out for these deer who have colonised the empty streets of Harold Hill in east London? pic.twitter.com/sOZs4Tqf25 — Billy Bragg (@billybragg) April 1, 2020





