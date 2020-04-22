Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right A hungry flock of sheep has taken over an empty McDonald’s
A hungry flock of sheep has taken over an empty McDonald’s

By Laura Richards Posted: Wednesday April 22 2020, 12:40pm

Photograph: Andrew Thomas/Facebook

Pining for a Big Mac? Ewe better believe it! And so is this lot, by the looks of things. A flock of sheep has descended on a branch of McDonald’s in Ebbw Vale, South Wales, as captured by local Andrew Thomas on Saturday. 

Thomas posted the picture of this plucky group on social media with the caption: ‘Even the sheep in Ebbw Vale are having McDonald’s withdrawals.’

McDonald’s shut down branches nationwide on March 23, leaving many fast-food fans bereft. But at least the quiet drive-through has made a peaceful new home for these local residents. 



Ebbw Vale isn’t the only place in Wales to see nature spring into life during lockdown. A herd of goats took over seaside town Llandudno just weeks ago, terrorising bushes and making international headlines in the process. 



And closer to home, in east London, a load of deer moved into the city after things got a lot more quiet in Romford. 



Check out even more of nature ‘rewilding’ in our round-up of animals taking over cities and towns while the world is in lockdown 

