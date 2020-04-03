An entire herd of deer has taken over an empty corner of east London

Lockdown might be taking its toll on people all over the world, but the animals are loving it.

First, we had the herd of goats who’d taken over Welsh seaside town Llandudno and now a plucky group of deer are making themselves at home on the streets of Romford. Yes, really.

In more weird news, the animal takeover has been brought to our attention by none other than singer-songwriter Billy Bragg, who snapped these pictures of a load of deer hanging out in Harold Hill, east London.

While the goats in Llandudno are getting all the publicity, how about a shout out for these deer who have colonised the empty streets of Harold Hill in east London? pic.twitter.com/sOZs4Tqf25 — Billy Bragg (@billybragg) April 1, 2020



They might be loving the sunshine but we’re not sure they’re sitting two metres apart – did they miss the social distancing memo? Oh deer (sorry).



Want more cute animal news? You can join a virtual hangout for dachshunds and their humans.



And the UK is getting its first virtual pug café.