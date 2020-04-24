A Lebanese restaurant is delivering special iftar meals across London during Ramadan

For Londoners observing Ramadan, it’s going to be a year unlike any other. It’s likely that many of London’s Muslim community will be turning to the digital world to keep the traditions alive while places of worship remain closed. Alongside YouTube sermons, live streams from mosques and virtual iftars via Zoom, technology is also entering into the equation when it comes to the practicalities of breaking fast each night.

Covent Garden’s The Lebanese Bakery is using Deliveroo and Uber Eats to ensure those fasting during Ramadan can still enjoy a delicious feast at the end of the day while simultaneously obeying the rules of social distancing. It’s launching its Iftar at Your Door menu this evening (Friday April 24). For £20 a head you get a choice of drinks, either lentil or Lebanese Ema soup, manousheh flatbreads with chicken, lamb or vegetables, freekeh or fattoush salad, hummus or baba ghanouj and either riz bi haleep or sfouf for dessert. Dates will also be included with each order.

The bakery’s iftar menu is available across London until 10pm each evening during Ramadan. Its bountiful list of dishes sounds like a good way of breaking fast to us.

Find more late-night feasts in our list of London restaurants still doing delivery.