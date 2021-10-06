From cultural institutions to inspiring parks and a brilliant patisserie, graphic artist Kareen Cox shares her favourite places in Edmonton.

‘I love to be amongst nature. Pymmes Park is for the entire community. There’s a wetlands area, a place for the kids and lots of local teams play football there.’ Victoria Rd.

2. Kareen’s crossing

‘I was commissioned by Enfield Council to design a pedestrian crossing in the heart of Edmonton called “Portraits of Diversity”. I’ve had so many positive comments about it. One person said that it really brightened up their morning commute. That’s a win in my book.’ Fore St.

‘This is my favourite takeaway place by far. They do the best barbecue chicken in Edmonton and possibly all of Enfield, and their chips are the best I’ve ever tasted. But they’re popular, so it’s best to book your order ahead – because when it’s gone, it’s gone.’ 289 Hertford Rd.

‘It’s been lovely walking along Pickett’s Lock – aka Alfie’s Lock – during lockdown. It’s great for taking the bike and cycling north to Waltham Cross or south towards Clapton. I also love watching narrowboats work the lock.’ River Lee Navigation.

‘Top local athletes train here. Take it from me, I’ve seen them! My son used to love going to the kids’ athletics club and the trainers that work there are really friendly.’ Meridian Way.

‘Lincoln’s is a bit of a hidden gem. But if you know, you know. It’s tucked away at the bottom of an estate and does amazing authentic Caribbean cakes, breads and pastries.’ 287 Brettenham Rd.

‘Who needs to go into the West End when I have Millfield Theatre on my doorstep? It’s great for panto at Christmas, Black History Month events in October and local singing and dance talent extravaganzas.’ Silver St.

