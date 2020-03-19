A London brewery has launched a ‘Pub in a Box’ so you can recreate your fave boozer at home

You may not be able to go out to the pub at the moment, but one east London brewery is determined to bring your local watering hole to you and they’re employing musicians who have had their tours cancelled to do it.

Signature Brewery in Walthamstow has created a ‘Pub in a Box’, packed full of everything you need to recreate your favourite boozer in your own living room (minus the barflies and drunk football fans).

Inside the box, you’ll find a variety of Signature beers, two stem beer glasses, beer mats (because what home-pub would be complete without them?), a vinyl record and some bar snacks. There’ll also be a Spotify playlist curated by music journalists and a music-themed pub quiz to really make the experience feel authentic.

What’s more, the brewery has hired local musicians who’ve had their tours cancelled to hand-deliver the boxes locally and they’ll be paid the London Living Wage for their efforts. There’ll also be click-and-collect options from the brewery’s venues across Hackney and Waltham Forest for anyone concerned about social distancing.

Boxes start at £25 for eight cans, £45 for 16 cans and £60 for 24 cans. Find out more here.

