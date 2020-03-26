A London crazy-golf course has created a DIY version for at-home putters

If your days in isolation have been filled with Netflix and Xbox so far, London’s BYOB crazy golf venue Plonk is offering to ease the monotony.

Each week, the folks at Plonk will release information packs showing you and your family how to make a nine-hole crazy golf course at home.

The online packs will instruct you on how to make obstacles out of recycled materials you have lying around at home (all those toilet rolls tubes had to be good for something). They’ll also come with video tutorials, teaching aids, materials lists, scorecards, design sheets and invitations to live streaming lessons.

Photograph: Plonk Crazy Golf

Anyone who joins the putting party will be able to upload pictures of their golf-course creations for the chance to win weekly prizes. Plus, if your golf-course design is good enough, it might be picked to be recreated at Plonk’s venue in Camden Market. Fame!

To join in, sign up for a £5 Plonk membership here. Fifty percent of profits will go to Lenox Children’s Cancer Fund.

