A London distillery is delivering DIY Piña Colada kits

Need some news to brighten up the current grey and dreary outlook? Tomorrow (Friday July 10) is National Piña Colada Day!

And if you need even more of an excuse to drink Piña Coladas at home in semi-lockdown, this London distillery might just have the reason. The Duppy Share rum has launched a DIY kit for at-home cocktail making, which consists of all the ingredients you’ll need for a few rounds of the cracking pineapple and coconut concoction.

Each kits costs £35 and contains a 70cl bottle of The Duppy Share spiced rum, pineapple juice, cream of coconut and two blingy gold cups to pour into. Pineapples are not included if you’re after a fancy garnish, but there is a recipe card in each kit with explicit instructions on how to recreate the magical Puerto Rican treat at home.

All that’s missing is a beach – but a Zoom background might just do the trick. You can pick up a Piña Colada kit here.



