Fancy a free pint today? Go on, it’s one of the hottest days of the year so it’s only right.

Did you know, spending some time in the pub or just having a pint with your mates can help to boost your mental health? That’s why CRAFTD London, a premium men’s jewellery brand, and Boxpark Shoreditch have teamed up to offer £5,000 worth of free pints to encourage men to meet up and get talking about their mental health. In England, around one in eight men deal with mental health problems on a daily basis. So, this National Beer Day, CRAFTD want to treat you to a free drink and see mental health being the centre of the conversation to boost friendships.

Danny Buck, CEO and co-founder of CRAFTD, commented: ‘We were kicking around ideas in the office about how we can raise awareness of proactive messaging between mates that could prevent loneliness.

‘Checking in on your mates is something I’ve been poor at but I’ve tried harder this year, after someone did it to me. Sometimes the simplest message can mean the world so hopefully a simple pint could really help someone, somewhere.’

So how can you get your hands on one of these free pints, we hear you ask? They'll be available today (June 15) from 4.30pm, so all you need to do is sign up via the CRAFTD website, get down to Boxpark Shoreditch and show your code. You’ll then get one for you and a mate.

CRAFTD will also donate 5 per cent of its sales during Men’s Health Week (June 13 to 19) to mental health charity CALM (the Campaign Against Living Miserably), which provides life-changing support for those struggling with mental health.

