The best restaurants in Shoreditch

Clubby, smart, yet still somehow cool, this Spanish-Portuguese stalwart of the Shoreditch scene works well for both business and pleasure. In the main dining room, the moody, dark-wood interiors are brightened up with framed vintage tourism prints and starched tablecloths on the round tables; the more casual bar area has stools at high tables and a snack menu. There are no disappointing dishes here, but if in doubt, there’s a reason the charcoal-grilled solomillo ibérico has never been off the menu…