The best restaurants in Shoreditch
Looking to dine out in east London? Time Out's guide to the best restaurants in Shoreditch should provide ample inspiration
A digital media hub that nudges up against the City, Shoreditch is home to both hipsters and high-rollers, and its mix of eateries reflect this dual identity. Chic hotel restaurants and culinary destinations best visited on expenses cater to the suited and booted, while Cali-style cafés, new-wave Brit restaurants and dude-food dives supply hipsters with plenty of east-London Instagram fodder.
Albion
A modern café for style-conscious locals, Albion blends the bucolic and the urban, its tables heaving with freshly baked breads and cakes, its doorway flanked by baskets of vegetables, its on-trend white and wood interiors an orgy of laptops, beanies and beards. The all-day menu namechecks nearly every much-loved Brit dish imaginable: from the full English to bacon baps, kedgeree to devilled kidneys, and rabbit pie to Welsh rarebit. It’s expensive for a self-proclaimed ‘caff’, but modestly priced for a quality pit-stop.
Andina
Music exec-turned-restaurateur Martin Morales hasn’t put a foot wrong since he launched Ceviche Soho and we went collectively loco for pisco sours. This Shoreditch spin-off is a hoot: built on the same foundations as Ceviche (upbeat music, exotically zingy dishes and plentiful routes to a pisco-induced hangover), it changes the record slightly, adding Andean (do you know your Peruvian from your Andean cuisine?) dishes, street food, and a superfood slant. Close-set tables, sharing plates and a lively vibe put it firmly in Shoreditch’s ‘pleasure’ rather than ‘business’ camp.
Bel-Air
This Cali-style café near London’s tech-heavy, bathetically named Silicon Roundabout is a tiny space with a sunny yellow colour scheme and so little seating that it’s basically a takeaway – however, for our money, this is al desko at its finest. Mix and match vibrant, nutritious salads, adding meaty extras as you go, or opt for seasonal slow-cooked stews that pop with flavour, such as Ethiopian-style braised beef. Breakfasts are also delicious, and speak to both clean eating early birds and hungover hot messes.
Bike Shed Motorcycle Club
Venue says: “Spread across four Victorian railway arches, we offer a great vibe, welcoming crowd and freshly prepared food from our open kitchen.”
Possibly the only hip restaurant in London where the customers sport more tattoos than the staff, this biker café/boutique/barbers makes two-wheeled petrol-heads mainstream. You don’t have to roar up to these arches on a custom-made motor – everyone is welcome – but if you do, you can shake off your leathers and savour a flat white, or tuck into generous portions of good food (the likes of charcuterie platters, huevos rancheros, superfood salads and veggie shepherd’s pie alongside more predictably ‘biker’ dishes).
Blanchette East
Hats off to this dinky French bistro for its trend-bucking decor: this is a rare chance to dine out in east London sans the all-pervasive bare bulbs and battered brickwork aesthetic. Instead, we get richly coloured murals and gilt-framed mirrors on the scuffed plaster walls, spider plants dangling from the ceiling, and soft globe lighting, all of which prepare diners for a menu that mixes Marseilles with the Maghreb (cuisine from northwest Africa). Most dishes hit the mark, the service is lovely, and the vibe is winningly romantic.
Burro e Salvia
This fresh pasta specialist buzzes with activity as its pasta-makers deftly roll and fold their product behind the counter of the small, whitewashed venue. Most people buy by weight to take away, although there is a sit-down ‘tasting area’ further back. The monthly changing menu offers just a handful of ‘folds’ with seasonal toppings, but the signature dish of agnolotti cavour – ravioli filled with pork, beef and spinach bathed in sage butter – is always available. The only gripe? Parmesan costs extra.
Clove Club
This modern British restaurant is unusual for many reasons: on its no-choice menu, Isaac McHale, who was one of the first restaurateurs to make diners pay for their meal upon booking, cooks seasonal ingredients that other chefs ignore in surprising ways. Located in Shoreditch Town Hall, the sparse, utilitarian dining room makes a focus of its calm, collected open kitchen – every plate produced is a thing of straight-to-Instagram beauty. This place gets better with each visit.
CookDaily
This vegan canteen suits its shipping container setting in Shoreditch’s Boxpark down to a tee – inside, a friendly, community feel prevails despite the area’s hipsterishness. The cheap, upbeat menu has fun making bowl food brilliant: dishes with names such as ‘Rainbowl’, ‘Da Infamous’ and ‘High Grade’ – the latter comprising veggies stir-fried with hemp oil and covered in a sweet BBQ sauce that recalls the scent of marijuana – are filling, healthy and all under a tenner. Not just for vegans.
Dishoom
Wherever a branch of this slick Iran-via-India ‘café’ shows up, you’re guaranteed a fun time, and nowhere more so than at Dishoom Shoreditch. The vast dining room, overseen by an army of friendly staff, is split into stylistically different sections – a Bombay-esque railway café here, a colonial era verandah there. The menu is the same throughout: start with exotically spiced cocktails, then move onto inventive Indian small plates, with Dishoom signatures such as the black dal, and Shoreditch specials including the slow-cooked lamb raan.
Eyre Brothers
Clubby, smart, yet still somehow cool, this Spanish-Portuguese stalwart of the Shoreditch scene works well for both business and pleasure. In the main dining room, the moody, dark-wood interiors are brightened up with framed vintage tourism prints and starched tablecloths on the round tables; the more casual bar area has stools at high tables and a snack menu. There are no disappointing dishes here, but if in doubt, there’s a reason the charcoal-grilled solomillo ibérico has never been off the menu…
