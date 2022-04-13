London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Nab a free liquorice pizza
Photograph: Ben Queenborough / PinPep

A London pizzeria is offering free ‘liquorice pizzas’ inspired by the BAFTA-winning film

Our tastebuds are just as curious as yours are

Written by
Sarah Green
Advertising

There are no centerists in the great liquorice debate. It’s sweet Marmite. The confectionery concoction inspires either instant disgust from its enemies or a furious defence from its fans.

Love it or hate it, a limited number of black liquorice pizzas are currently being baked in an exclusive London kitchen. According to our secret insiders, the questionably glorious creations are topped with chocolate sauce, lemon-and-mascarpone ‘cheese’, coconut-and-raspberry sprinkles and actual liquorice allsorts. 

Inspired by Paul Thomas Anderson’s BAFTA-winning film ‘Licorice Pizza’, liquorice-makers Maynards has teamed up with hip pizzeria Made of Dough to create 100 unique ‘dessert pizzas’. 

The oddball liquorice pizza will also include a packet of liquorice allsorts and a Sky Store voucher that you can put towards the cost of an at-home cinema evening. 

If the quirky creation appeals to your tastebuds, head to Made of Dough in Peckham or Shoreditch on April 14. If you can’t be arsed, or just forget, you can always create an approximation at yours.

You will require:

  • Pre-bought pizza dough
  • Chocolate sauce
  • Lemon mascarpone (lemon curd folded through mascarpone)
  • Freeze-dried raspberries
  • Desiccated coconut
  • Liquorice allsorts

Method:

  • Roll out then bake the dough
  • Warm your chocolate sauce and smooth over your base 
  • Add teaspoons of the lemon-mascarpone ‘cheese’
  • Scatter desiccated coconut and raspberries over it, and finish with a handful of liquorice allsorts
  • Enjoy

Not convinced? Here are London's best restaurants for pizza.

The best films to stream now.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.