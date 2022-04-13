Our tastebuds are just as curious as yours are

There are no centerists in the great liquorice debate. It’s sweet Marmite. The confectionery concoction inspires either instant disgust from its enemies or a furious defence from its fans.

Love it or hate it, a limited number of black liquorice pizzas are currently being baked in an exclusive London kitchen. According to our secret insiders, the questionably glorious creations are topped with chocolate sauce, lemon-and-mascarpone ‘cheese’, coconut-and-raspberry sprinkles and actual liquorice allsorts.

Inspired by Paul Thomas Anderson’s BAFTA-winning film ‘Licorice Pizza’, liquorice-makers Maynards has teamed up with hip pizzeria Made of Dough to create 100 unique ‘dessert pizzas’.

The oddball liquorice pizza will also include a packet of liquorice allsorts and a Sky Store voucher that you can put towards the cost of an at-home cinema evening.

If the quirky creation appeals to your tastebuds, head to Made of Dough in Peckham or Shoreditch on April 14. If you can’t be arsed, or just forget, you can always create an approximation at yours.

You will require:

Pre-bought pizza dough

Chocolate sauce

Lemon mascarpone (lemon curd folded through mascarpone)

Freeze-dried raspberries

Desiccated coconut

Liquorice allsorts

Method:

Roll out then bake the dough

Warm your chocolate sauce and smooth over your base

Add teaspoons of the lemon-mascarpone ‘cheese’

Scatter desiccated coconut and raspberries over it, and finish with a handful of liquorice allsorts

Enjoy

