Penthouse at One Tower Bridge
Photograph: Anderson Rose

A luxury penthouse with views of Tower Bridge is for sale

The two-bed at One Tower Bridge has a massive roof terrace too

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Property envy alert! There’s a luxurious penthouse with panoramic views London and of Tower Bridge on sale for £4.475 million. The two-bedroom apartment at One Tower Bridge has a giant wraparound balcony and terrace, which gives it a bigger square footage outside than it has inside.

One deep-pocketed buyer will get their hands on the 2,000 sqft tenth-floor flat, which includes an open-plan reception room and kitchen and dining area, as well as en-suite bathrooms. As you'd expect, the decor is sleek and modern, making it the perfect bachelor or bachelorette pad. And better yes is the property's generous roof terrace, located on the building's 11th floor. The 2,858 sqft space includes an outdoor kitchen with integrated barbecue, bar seating and spa pool. 

Spa pool at one tower Bridge penthouse's roof terrace
Photograph: Anderson RoseThe rooftop spa pool
One tower Bridge penthouse with views of Tower Bridge
Photograph: Anderson Rose

The owners will also gain access to a concierge service, fitness suite, spa pool and business lounge. While the very swanky development also has restaurants, including The Ivy, The Coal Shed and the Michelin-starred Gunpowder, at ground level. With an abode here, you'll be living the high life indeed. 

      Loading animation
