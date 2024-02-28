A mansion which used to be London’s Italian Embassy is for sale for £21.5 million

Italophiles, now is your chance to get a slice of the pizza pie. A Grade II-listed mansion in Belgravia that was once the Italian embassy has hit the market. Up for sale for the first time in more than a century, it could be yours for just £21.5 million.

Built sometime between 1900 and 1901, the nearly 8,000-square-foot mansion is located on Lygon Place, less than a mile from Sloane Square and Victoria stations. The Italian embassy acquired the building in 1923, which after 1945 was turned into the Italian Defense Attaché Office. The property was then converted back into a private residence from 2009 until 2011.

This isn’t your ordinary house. The mahoosive residence has three reception rooms, six ensuite bedrooms, two secure underground parking spaces, a cinema room and a lift. It’s even got a staff bedroom with a bathroom and kitchenette, and two vaults – perfect for storing all your tiaras and diamonds.

The residents will also have access to a concierge, 24-hour porter (who has their own porter’s lodge). The palatial pad is also decked out with parquet wood flooring, intricate moldings and marble fireplaces.

As a building with a decent bit of history, the property was visited by the likes of former Prime Minister Lloyd George. ‘During its time as an Embassy residence, this illustrious townhouse-mansion was visited by notable guests from the pages of history,’ said Charles Lloyd, head of Beauchamp Estates which is managing the sale.

‘Well-presented and immaculately maintained, it provides a discerning buyer with an outstanding opportunity to acquire a luxurious turn-key residence in sought-after Belgravia.’

Here are some snaps of the pad.

Photograph: Rightmove / Beauchamp Estates

Photograph: Rightmove / Beauchamp Estates

Photograph: Rightmove / Beauchamp Estates

Photograph: Rightmove / Beauchamp Estates

You can find out more about the mansion on its Rightmove listing here.

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: the newest episode with Paul Foot in Fitzrovia is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.