A massive beer garden and entertainment venue has arrived on Southbank

In times of yore, one of the surest portents of summer was Underbelly Festival's massive purple cow-shaped tent pitching up on Southbank. But in 2021, the monumental bovid has moo-ved to Earls Court, which makes way for a brand new festival of fun to take up residence on the banks of the Thames. Between the Bridges is a sprawling outdoor pleasure zone with an endless array of attractions to lure you to Southbank.

Norman Jay will be serving up sweet summer sounds on July 3. Bimini Bon Boulash will be hosting a bottomless drag brunch on July 24 (not a joke, just a fact). And Cheryl Hole’s Girls Aloud Party will bring the '90s nostalgia outside on July 31.

Photograph: Luke Dyson



Alongside its party-starting line-up of events, Between the Bridges has plenty to entice casual passersby to join the fun. There's a massive beer garden serving up bevvies alongside street food from the likes of Burger & Beyond and Secret Nicky's Frozen Custard, a Plonk! mini golf course, plus a chance to try your hand at Columbian throwing game Tejo. Every Sunday, there will also be themed markets, including All Things Plants (July 4) where you can replace any peace lilies you've brutally murdered lately, and All Things Animals (July 25), where you can buy gourmet delights for your utterly uninterested moggies. Purr-rific.

Between the Bridges is free to enter on weekdays, and charges £5 entry from 5pm on Friday and Saturday. Events ticketed individually.

