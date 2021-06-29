'On a rooftop in Peckham/At one in the mornin'/Watchin' the lights flash/In South London,' sang PJ Harvey on her glorious ballad ‘You Said Something’. Well, almost... Who knew that 20 years later Brooklyn wouldn’t be the only place in the world where you could knock back a Negroni on a rooftop without breaking at least a couple of bylaws?

And so it goes that yet another swanky boozer is opening up in the dizzy heights of SE15, with Skylight Peckham’s outdoor terrace offering panoramic views across the capital as well as a well-stacked cocktail menu and daytime brunch ops, opening every day of the week from 10am, with a 250 person capacity.

Launching this August, you’ll find Skylight Peckham on the top floor of Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts on Peckham Hill Street. The sister venue to Skylight Tobacco Dock, it’ll share their in-house mixologist, Sebastian Hollingworth, who’s knocked up some signature specials especially for the new bar.

The SE15-specific drinks menu includes the Clarified Bee’s Knees, made up of Belvedere vodka, lemon and local Peckham honey, the South London Iced Tea with Hennessy and cranberry juice and the Cinco Picante, a tequila and Cointreau concoction with homemade chilli liqueur and sweetened with peach. Decent.

There’s food too, with an all-day dining menu stacked full of the good stuff; burrata and tasty Tropea onions on toasted sourdough and roasted poussin with chicken fat mash, truffle honey vinaigrette and charred leeks.

The plan is to bring DJs and live music to the space, too. We reckon PJ Harvey wouldn’t have any problem with that.

