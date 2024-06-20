Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
News

A massive F1 exhibition is coming to London this summer

You’ll be able to see Formula 1 winning cars and ride a race simulator

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Contributing writer
The F1 exhibition
Photograph: The Formula 1® Exhibition
Advertising

Fancy yourself a bit of a speed demon? Obsessed with cars? Then we’ve got an exhibition for you. The Formula 1 Exhibition comes to London this August, following hugely successful runs in Madrid, Vienna and Toronto

The F1 Exhibition will open on August 23 at ExCeL London. Following critical acclaim from the Madrid run, the London show is set to be the biggest one to date, with a number of new additions, including soon-to-be-announced iconic F1 cars, and historic F1 memorabilia.

Also new for London is a partnership with Silverstone Museum which will spotlight the British Grand Prix. ‘State-of-the art’ racing simulators using official F1 gaming equipment will also feature, giving visitors the chance to experience what it’s like to sit behind the wheel of an F1 car as they race around the Silverstone track. Plus, all racers will be entered into a monthly prize draw to win tickets for the 2025 British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Emily Prazer, chief commercial officer of Formula 1, said: ‘It’s fitting to bring the F1 Exhibition to the UK capital and pay tribute to the British teams and drivers and personalities who have etched themselves into F1 history.

‘The F1 Exhibition has been incredibly popular since its launch in Madrid, and successful runs in Vienna and Toronto prove that it is a great way to engage with both hardcore fans and new audiences, whilst extending F1’s reach beyond the racetrack. London is one of the most cultural vibrant cities in the world, and we look forward to welcoming visitors from around the world to the show.’

Fancy going? You can register and join the waiting list online here, as well as for updates and exclusive pre-sale access. 

Yes, chef! A ‘The Bear’ themed food truck is coming to London.

Get the latest and greatest from the Big Smoke – from news and reviews to events and trends. Just follow our Time Out London WhatsApp channel.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising
    Back to Top

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.