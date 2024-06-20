A massive F1 exhibition is coming to London this summer

Fancy yourself a bit of a speed demon? Obsessed with cars? Then we’ve got an exhibition for you. The Formula 1 Exhibition comes to London this August, following hugely successful runs in Madrid, Vienna and Toronto.

The F1 Exhibition will open on August 23 at ExCeL London. Following critical acclaim from the Madrid run, the London show is set to be the biggest one to date, with a number of new additions, including soon-to-be-announced iconic F1 cars, and historic F1 memorabilia.

Also new for London is a partnership with Silverstone Museum which will spotlight the British Grand Prix. ‘State-of-the art’ racing simulators using official F1 gaming equipment will also feature, giving visitors the chance to experience what it’s like to sit behind the wheel of an F1 car as they race around the Silverstone track. Plus, all racers will be entered into a monthly prize draw to win tickets for the 2025 British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Emily Prazer, chief commercial officer of Formula 1, said: ‘It’s fitting to bring the F1 Exhibition to the UK capital and pay tribute to the British teams and drivers and personalities who have etched themselves into F1 history.

‘The F1 Exhibition has been incredibly popular since its launch in Madrid, and successful runs in Vienna and Toronto prove that it is a great way to engage with both hardcore fans and new audiences, whilst extending F1’s reach beyond the racetrack. London is one of the most cultural vibrant cities in the world, and we look forward to welcoming visitors from around the world to the show.’

Fancy going? You can register and join the waiting list online here, as well as for updates and exclusive pre-sale access.

