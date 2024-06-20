Did you watch The Bear? Were you wishing you could try all the amazing eats the chefs whipped up? You know we were salivating over that omelette in season two. So, cousin, we have good news. This summer a The Bear food truck will be travelling around London, so you can get your hands on some of the food from the show.

Disney+ has teamed up with Mob to create the roving The Bear food vendor. It will be all over the city from June through to August.

On the menu will be goodies inspired by the series including a cheese and onion hash brown, pork belly skewers, 12-spice fried chicken and even a beef cheek and bone marrow doughnut. Sounds intriguing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taste of London (@tasteoflondon)

The truck arrives to celebrate the launch of The Bear season three, which will land on Disney+ on June 27. Find all the dates and locations for the food truck below.

Where will the The Bear food truck be in London this summer?

Here are all dates and locations for the The Bear food truck:

Boxpark Shoreditch, June 25

Pub in the Park, June 28

House Festival, July 4

BST Hyde Park, June 29-July 14

Wilderness Festival, August 1-4

Roti King is opening its fourth London branch in the City.

These London bakeries and pastry shops have been named the best in the world.

Get the latest and greatest from the Big Smoke – from news and reviews to events and trends. Just follow our Time Out London WhatsApp channel.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.